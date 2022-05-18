RESIDENTS have been reminded there are no changes to waste and recycling collections for the Platinum Jubilee Bank holidays.

Since the introduction of the new waste service in 2019, bank holidays no longer impact waste and recycling collection days, except over Christmas.

Households should therefore keep to their current collection day – even if it is on one of the bank holidays.

Days can be checked on their recycling calendar or via the MyTendring online portal.

Michael Talbot, Tendring councillor responsible for environment thanked the bin collection crews for their hard work.

He said: “While bank holidays have not altered waste collections for almost two years now, with these once-in-a-generation bank holidays we wanted to remind residents so no-one forgets to put out their rubbish and recycling for collection.

“My thanks go to our contractor’s staff for their work over the bank holidays which helps minimise disruption for the rest of us.”

Garden waste collections are also unaffected by the bank holidays.

To honour Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign there are bank holidays on Thursday, June 2 and Friday, June 3.

For more information and to find out your bin days visit bit.ly/3wD1c1w.