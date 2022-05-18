A DRAG artist has said “there is nothing better than giving back” ahead of a fundraising show held in memory of a boy who died hours after being born.

Miss Terry, a popular performer and drag queen, is set to dazzle audiences at My Big Fat Greek Taverna in Clacton on June 10 in aid of Oakley’s Gift.

The charity was launched by Joanne and Tom Harris-Beck following the death of their son Oakley, whose final moments tragically came shortly after his very first.

Since then, the non-profit organisation’s founders have been dedicated to helping and providing support to families who have endured similar losses.

Ms Terry said: “I was incredibly moved by the determination Joanne and her partner have shown in raising awareness and keeping the memory of their little boy alive.

“There was something about Oakley's Gift that really pulled at my heart, and there is nothing better than giving back.

“I offered Joanne a free gift of my cabaret show and I am really excited to be raising as much money as possible and at the same time awareness and support.

“Most importantly it will be an evening of laughter and fun.”

Tickets for the 7.30pm show, all proceeds from which go to Oakley’s Gift, cost £10 and can be purchased by visiting eventbrite.co.uk or tinyurl.com/29ztxuvu.