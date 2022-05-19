HUNDREDS of cards were sent from across the world to a special lady who celebrated her 107th birthday in style.
Millie Hopkins lives in Blenheim House Care Home, Walton, and when word got out about her birthday, it was celebrated in style.
Great grandmother Millie is a real socialiser.
And her birthday was celebrated with singers and a dancer along with visits from TV crews and politicians.
Millie loves a bit of pampering and bling and the care home put out a call for her to receive cards for her very special birthday.
The public responded in their droves and Millie's birthday started with her opening her 890 cards with help from carers.
Lynsey Smith, administrator at Blenheim House said: “This morning Millie got a letter from Clacton MP Giles Watling which was nice.
“She had a card arrive from Pennsylvania, America, yesterday and had others from the Isle of Wight, Ireland, Norwich, Norfolk and Leicester.
“A lot of them were personalised and a few came from nurseries with cute handprints, a lovely touch.”
In the afternoon, TV crews from the BBC arrived to speak to Millie who is hard of hearing, singer Tracey Moorhouse also performed on the day.
Tendring Council chairman Peter Harris dropped by to deliver a nice bouquet and have a chat with the centenarian.
Lynsey added: “Millie even snuck a kiss in on Peter which was fun, she was really excited by the big gold necklace that he had.”
Food was provided by the care home and other shops in the area including Jo-jo’s in Walton and Pop-Pins in Frinton.
Millie enjoyed herself on the day and reiterated her plans to live until she was 200.
