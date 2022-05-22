A HUGE countryside mansion with a tennis court and swimming pool has gone on the market... and you'll need nearly £4million to buy it. 

Stebbing Hall, based in the small rural village of Stebbing, just outside of Dunmow, has reached the property market for £3.85million.

Built to a high specification in the early 1990s, the property displays fine Georgian-style features throughout, including impressive facades and tall windows and quoins, alongside high ceilings and huge rooms.

The property is approached from the quiet country lane through remote-controlled iron double gates which open onto a sweeping driveway leading across the parkland setting.

From the front gate, there is almost-immediate access to off-road hacking and a network of bridle paths.

The house is surrounded by established parkland grounds, incorporating a selection of trees, well-stocked herbaceous borders, neatly-tended box and beech hedging, as well as flagstone pathways.

Outside there is an adjoining coach house incorporating a bank of garaging, home offices, and a spacious two-bedroom staff flat.

There is also a stable yard with three high-quality loose boxes, associated stores, and a tack room with direct access to fenced paddocks.

On top of this, there are two ponds, a tennis court, a children’s play area, and an ideal area for a future swimming pool to the southwest elevation of the house.

Heading inside, there are nine bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The reception rooms are arranged for entertaining on a grand scale as well as family living, incorporating a drawing room with a marble fireplace carved by English sculptor Roger Pearson.

The spacious kitchen and breakfast room extends into an oval-shaped breakfast area with three-quarter height continuous windows and French doors onto the terrace.

From this room, there are fine views over the beautifully stocked gardens and grounds.

The bedrooms are arranged over two floors and includes a master suite with double doors, opening onto a balcony with panoramic views.

A spokesman for Fenn Wright said: “The dream hall awaits for its next residence to inebriate and indulge in the history and luxuries this property has to offer.”

 

 