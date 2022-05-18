Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal House who are looking for a forever home.

There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help it carry on its rescue work at the same websites.

Charlie

Charlie (RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Three years old

Breed - Newfoundland

Colour - Black

Charlie is described as a friendly and sometimes overexcitable dog who has not had much experience of the world outside the small garden he lived in before coming into the RSPCA's care.

Ideally new adopters would have some experience of owning large breed dogs before. Charlie will need all his basic training starting from scratch. He loves treats so with positive reinforcement he should be a quick learner.

He is used to sharing his space with other dogs, so could potentially share with another dog pending a dog meet.

If you want to adopt Charlie, you can view his full profile here.

Flo and Fern

Flo and Fern (Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Both are 12 years old

Breed - Springer Spaniel & Cocker Spaniel

Colour - Brown and White

Flo and Fern are a pair of dogs who would love to find a new home together.

Fern is the more confident of the two and will often show Flo that everything is okay while she follows her around.

They would be ideal for a household that has had some experience owning dogs before.

If you want to adopt Flo and Fern, you can view their full profile here.

Honey

Honey (Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Nine months old

Breed - Dutch cross

Colour - Grey and White

Honey is a friendly, laidback and well-socialised rabbit who is looking for some new owners to take her in.

She would be ideal first-time owners and families with young children.

If you want to adopt Honey, you can view her full profile here.

Smudge

Smudge (RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Six years old

Breed - Domestic shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black and White

Smudge is a cat who came into the RSPCA's care through no fault of her own after her previous owners situation at home changed.

She will need a patient owner who is able to give her the time and space to get used to her new home and who can give her some much deserved TLC.

If you want to adopt Smudge you can view their full profile here.