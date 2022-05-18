AN animal charity will host a dog competition next month in celebration of our corgi-loving Queen and her milestone anniversary.
The National Animal Welfare Trust will hold its Jubilee Fun Dog Show at Weeley Parish Council’s Picnic in the Park event, at Weeley Village Hall, on June 5.
Pooches of all breeds can be entered into six different classes before the standouts four-legged-friend are crowned the kings and queens of the competition.
Guests are encouraged to take along their own food and drinks to the event, which runs between 1pm and 5pm.
