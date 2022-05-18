A CARE home has launched a free guide in a bid to support people whose loved ones have been diagnosed with dementia.

Bosses at Silversprings, in Tenpenny Hilly, Thorrington, are marking Dementia Action Week by offering a handy online booklet to relatives of their residents.

Entitled Let’s Talk About Dementia, the guide follows an easy-to-read Q&A format and draws on experts with more than 40 years of experience.

It has been designed by the likes of Care UK’s head of nursing, care and dementia, Suzanne Mumford, and home managers and team members.

Everything from identifying signs and interacting with a person living with dementia, to questions regarding diet changes and sleep patterns is covered.

It also addresses behavior changes, including swearing and loss of inhibitions, making it a unique toolkit for families and friends of people living with dementia.

Joanne Rix, home manager at Silversprings, said: “We are committed to encouraging others to learn about dementia - we’re thrilled to be unveiling our latest guide.

“Many families can find themselves feeling powerless when their loved one is diagnosed with dementia, and it can be a very uncertain time for those involved.

“But we are here to help, and we’d like to encourage local people to download a copy of the guide or reach out to their local care home if they have any questions.”

To pick up a copy of the guide contact lisa.osullivan@careuk.com or call 01206 809173 or download a digital version at careuk.com/letstalkdementia.