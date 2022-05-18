A JUBILEE concert has been given a cash-injection to help celebrate the landmark occasion in musical style.
Clacton Concert Orchestra has been awarded an Asda Foundation Local Community Grant of £1,050.
Hannah Speck, the orchestra’s chairman, welcomed the grant.
She said: “We are so pleased.
“Asda has been looking at Platinum Jubilee projects within the local area they could support.
“And this grant was awarded to the orchestra to help support our forthcoming Jubilee Concert, which aims to bring together the local community in celebrating this special occasion.
“The event will see the orchestra joined by singer Tessa Collitt to celebrate the jubilee with a café style concert.”
The concert, including music by Elgar and Parry as well as plenty of patriotic tunes, is being held on Sunday, May 29 at the Princess Theatre from 3pm to 5pm.
Tickets are £12 per person, including refreshments, and are available from the theatre box office on 01255 686633.
