The Essex boys' murders are to be the subject of a new Sky Documentary.

The leading media and entertainment company revealed this week that it has commissioned six new documentaries to air in late 2022 into early 2023.

The six new titles will be available across Sky Documentaries, Sky Crime, Sky Nature and Sky HISTORY.

You will also be able to catch the new documentaries on the streaming service NOW.

Six new documentaries coming to Sky in late 2022 and early 2023. Credit: Sky

New Sky documentary to examine murder of The Essex Boys

On December 6th 1995, police are called to a country lane in Rettendon, Essex, to find three men shot dead in a Range Rover.

The victims, Patrick Tate, 37, Tony Tucker, 38, and Craig Rolfe, 26, were identified as the notorious Essex Boys who were major players in the Ecstasy trade that fuelled Britain’s booming rave scene.

Three years later, two men were convicted of the murders and the case seemed to be closed.

However, it never truly went away especially when the two men Jack Whomes and Mick Steele maintain their innocence.

The three-part documentary aims to go beyond the headlines that sparked such a media frenzy at the time.

It will explore the wider context and delve deeper into the 90s rave scene, Essex's underworld and one of the nation’s most infamous gangs.

The Essex Murders will be released in Early 2023 and viewers will be able to watch it on Sky Documentaries and the streaming service NOW.