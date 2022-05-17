SCHOOL students joined police officers as they conducted a search for potentially dangerous weapons hidden in a public green space.
Tendring Technology College pupils joined forces with Essex Police’s children and young person officers in Thorpe-le-Soken on Monday.
They carried out a knife sweep of a park before engaging in discussions about Operation Sceptre and the importance of searches for bladed articles.
The officers also answered questioned about policing and their role within the community.
A spokesman for Essex Police Tendring said no knives were found.
