SCHOOL students joined police officers as they conducted a search for potentially dangerous weapons hidden in a public green space.

Tendring Technology College pupils joined forces with Essex Police’s children and young person officers in Thorpe-le-Soken on Monday.

They carried out a knife sweep of a park before engaging in discussions about Operation Sceptre and the importance of searches for bladed articles.

The officers also answered questioned about policing and their role within the community.

A spokesman for Essex Police Tendring said no knives were found.