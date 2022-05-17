A VIP experience is set to be available at this year’s Clacton Airshow.

The event, taking place on August 25 and 26, will see the hospitality area run by local firm Black Jacket Group across the two days.

On offer is a three-course meal with wine, hot drinks throughout the day, luxury facilities and a VIP viewing platform from which to keep your eyes on the skies.

The 29th Clacton Airshow promises to be a treat, with a stellar line-up of flights and ground entertainment including the twilight flights on the Thursday evening.

Alex Porter, cabinet member for tourism at Tendring Council, which runs the airshow, said the hospitality area was a real treat for spectators.

"Clacton Airshow is fun for all the family, with an amazing programme of aerobatic and historic flights, things to do in the ground event area, and much more besides," he said.

"Watching the action in style from the VIP hospitality area is a real experience."

Hospitality prices start from £49.50 and places are limited. VIP parking is also included within the package.

For details and to buy tickets go to clactonairshow.com.