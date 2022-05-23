A NEW consultancy firm is driving an intiative to redefine recruitment for HGV drivers in Essex.

Essex businessman Chesney Lee has launched CDL Personnel in Ardleigh with a hope to help HGV drivers in their search for work.

He is also determined to prove that knowing your patch, and knowing your clients, are the key drivers to success.

“I’m born and bred in Essex," said Chesney, "and I’ve been in the recruitment business for over a decade.

“ I know Essex, and I know Essex drivers. It’s time to put my passions into practise’.

Chesney is hopeful now is the right time to launch his consultancy despite the challenges of past year.

He said: “2021 threw everything at recruitment - Brexit, Covid and IR35 issues were forming the perfect storm.

“But still, I saw good results, and good work being done in matching drivers to jobs. With that as the background my view was - if I’m going to start my own business it’s now or never.”

Chesney is very clear about what will make CDL Personnel stand out from its competitors and he is convinced that knowing the patch will definitely play to his strengths. So will his background in the industry.

Chesney added: “With over ten years’ experience, working at every level from trainee to divisional manager I know what I’m doing.

“But the key, the real extra ingredient, is relationships. I’ve got to know drivers, and companies.

“It’s about building trust. CDL Personnel will be a friend to drivers looking for work.”

Making a difference for HGV drivers side by side with Chesney will be Jack Heron.

Chesney said: “He’s a young man and he’s hungry to build his career by building relationships - just like I have.

“What’s more, Jack has worked for an agency, as a warehouse operative, so he’s been on both sides of the fence.

“He knows what it’s like to be a temp agency worker and that gives him real insight.

“He can help people, delivering far more understanding than the average consultant’.”

Visit cdlpersonnel.com for more.