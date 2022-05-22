AN experimental musician who released his debut solo album says he is delighted with how it has been received.

James Domestic, who lived in Clacton for 25 years before moving to Colchester, currently works within the University of Essex's UK Data Archive.

His true passion, however, is music and over the past decade he has performed as part of several bands, including The Domestics, Tokyo Lungs and Hazard Profile.

In April, the former Colbayns High School student dropped his first solo record, Carrion Repeating, which blends post-punk, dub bass, soul, funk and spoken word.

Despite the myriad of different genres on offer throughout the album, James says many listeners have given good reviews.

The rocker said: "The album has been extremely well-received, earning comparisons to Ian Dury, Sleaford Mods, The Fall, John Cooper Clarke and David Bowie.

"It has had uniformly excellent reviews thus far, although there is bound to be someone who does not like it eventually I am waiting for that.

"If people know me, they know me for 1000-mph hardcore punk, so for those people this record has probably been a bit of a surprise."

To purchase Carrion Repeating digitally and on vinyl visit jamesdomestic.com.