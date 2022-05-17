CONCERN is growing for the welfare of a woman who has gone missing.
Ellie Edwards, 37, from Harwich, was last in contact at about 9.50am today.
She is believed to be in the Clacton area and was last known to be wearing a t-shirt and jogging bottoms and using a walking frame with wheels.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Have you seen Ellie Edwards, 37, who has been reported missing from Harwich?
"Please contact 101 if you see her or know of her whereabouts."
