Anxiety about the cost of living crisis was the main theme at Walton Foodbanks’ annual general meeting on May 10 at the Martello Parish Church Hall, where it was revealed that financial donations were lower compared to last year while fuel and food poverty were increasing.

It was reported that government statistics show more than 11,500 children have been admitted to hospital with malnutrition since 2015.

In the past 12 years, the poor have got poorer and the rich richer, creating more than four million children suffering in poverty and 2,000 desperately needed foodbanks.

Walton and District Community Foodbank was still able to support 360 adults and children with vital food parcels distributed throughout the year to May 2022.

Record numbers of families were helped with Christmas parcels and overall the equivalent of 8145 meals were provided.

The new community larder scheme is working well with support from Marks and Spencer, Aldi and Tesco.

Foodbank chair Jane Robinson said: “We anticipate demand increasing this year as the cost of living crisis gets worse, especially with the next energy bill rise already guaranteed this Autumn.

“But we are concerned at misleading stories about food poverty and the real level of need in our community which is often hidden and unexpressed.

“Families have been struggling on zero hour contracts, universal credit and in-work poverty for many years.

“Shaming and stigmatising stories in the media make it difficult for parents to admit they need help and support.

“We want to send a loud and clear message that we welcome parents with open arms and hearts, we do not judge or ask oppressive questions. Families get what they need simple as that.”

It was announced that a new initiative will be tried from now on with a regular drop-in on Monday mornings 10am-12pm in conjunction with Peabody Essex Outreach

Support for help, welfare benefits advice and information at the Walton Community Forum, 61 High Street, Walton.

The regular Friday morning sessions at the Walton Community Centre, Standley Road, Walton, will continue to distribute food and receive donations.

The foodbank will be advertising its service at two upcoming events: June 10–12 Open Doors event at Frinton Free Church, and on June 28 Summer Safety Open Day at Coastlands Community Centre, Walton High Street.

Steven Walker

WDCF committee member