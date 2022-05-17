A HISTORIC tennis club will be opening its doors to the public this weekend.

Frinton-on-Sea Lawn Tennis Club will be hosting an open day as its Holland Road home on Saturday, May 21, from 10am to 4pm.

James Max, TalkTV host and the club's chairman, said the club is not just about tennis - although its grass tennis courts are some of the very best in the country.

He said: "The board and committee, alongside our amazing staff, have helped to transform our club.

“It's one of the best sporting facilities in the area and a hub for sporting and social activities.

“This is such an amazing club and with affordable range of membership options, there really is something for everyone.

“The pandemic was tough for everyone but one thing we did learn from the experience is what an incredible sporting and social resource we have on our doorstep.”

The open day will include a host of activities, including tennis, swimming, squash, croquet and table tennis, and there will be special membership joining offers.

The club’s gym, which has been refurbished with new Technogym equipment, will also be on show – along with the poolside kitchen.

For more details, go to fosltc.com.