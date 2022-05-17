RESIDENTS across Tendring will see the Government’s £150 council tax rebate delivered to accounts from this month.

The council tax rebate is a one-off payment from the Government to help assist with rising energy costs.

Households in council tax bands A to D will get the rebate from their council starting from this month as part of the Government’s Energy Bills Rebate scheme.

Residents who pay their council tax by direct debit, in most circumstances will receive their payments automatically, straight into their bank account.

An on-line form for those who do not pay by direct debit and who qualify for the Mandatory scheme will be made available.

Carlo Guglielmi, cabinet member for corporate finance, thanked residents for their patience whist critical background systems were set up.

“The software used to pay-out this rebate has been tested and we aim to commence issuing payments within the next 2 weeks.” he said.

“The process will take time, but our teams are working hard to get this rebate out to as many as our residents, as quickly as possible.”

Councils will receive an extra £144 million to provide support to vulnerable households who may not qualify for the £150 council tax rebate, this includes residents on low incomes in council tax bands E to H.

Residents will get one payment per household and the rebate will not need to be repaid.

Further details can be found online at tendringdc.gov.uk.