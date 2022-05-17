A MAN described as “the kindest soul of all” by his family died after being stabbed in the chest, an inquest has heard.

The inquest was opened into the death of Michael Ugwa, 29, from Rainham at Essex Coroner’s Court in Chelmsford this morning, He was attacked within the food court area of Lakeside Shopping Centre shortly before 4.30pm on Thursday April 28.

During this morning’s hearing, coroner’s officer Kirsty Roberts said: “Sir I am inviting you to open the inquest into the death of Michael Ugwa, who lived in Rainham and died on April 28 at third floor food hall area of Lakeside Shopping Centre. He was stabbed in the food court area of the shopping centre and was pronounced dead at the scene by the air ambulance service.

“Pending prosecution, Essex Police has asked the inquest is adjourned. A post mortem was carried out at Basildon mortuary and a provision cause of death was given of stab wound to the chest, pending histology and toxicology reports.”

Senior area coroner Lincoln Brookes said: “I am open and adjourning the inquest into the death of Michael Ugwa. There have been charges of murder so there are crown court proceedings and I will be adjourning the inquest process due to these court proceedings.”

Earlier this month, Brandon Lutchmunsing, of Dagenham, east London, appeared before Basildon Crown Court charged with murder and affray.

The 19-year-old was not asked to enter pleas to the charges and was remanded in custody until a plea hearing on July 1.

Also before the court was 20-year-old Shannon Weston, of Canewdon, Essex.

She has been charged with assisting an offender.

She was not asked to enter a plea and was remanded in custody until a plea hearing on July 1.

Both defendants face a trial from April 11 next year with a time estimate of six weeks.

Twenty-two year-old Muhammad Khan, of no fixed address, Ilford, was arrested along with a 54 year-old woman in Chiswick.

He was charged with murder and affray and was due to appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court on Friday May 6.



The woman, who was questioned on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released under investigation.