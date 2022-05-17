POLICE officers seized a stolen car after a helping hand from special technology.
The force was working on live intelligence of a stolen number plate being recognised in Brightlingsea.
Officers later established it was likely now placed on a stolen vehicle which had been reported as taken from Colchester last week.
After patrols in the area using ANPR they located the stolen vehicle which was on the stolen number plates. Both of which have been seized. #TeamWork#ProtectingAndServingEssex— Force Control Room (@EPControlRoom) May 15, 2022
inc 339-15/05 pic.twitter.com/MYJ91xub2d
A police spokesman said: “After patrols in the area using ANPR, officers located the stolen vehicle which was on the stolen number plates.
“Both of which have been seized.”
