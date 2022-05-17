POLICE officers seized a stolen car after a helping hand from special technology.

The force was working on live intelligence of a stolen number plate being recognised in Brightlingsea.

Officers later established it was likely now placed on a stolen vehicle which had been reported as taken from Colchester last week.

A police spokesman said: “After patrols in the area using ANPR, officers located the stolen vehicle which was on the stolen number plates.

“Both of which have been seized.”