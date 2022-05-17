AN annual fundraising event held in memory of a young girl who died of cancer will take place next month.

The Maisie 5-Mile Fun Run and Walk will be held on June 12 in aid of a soon-to-be-decided local brain tumour charity.

It will start on the Vista Road promenade in Clacton at 10am and will cost £5 per person to take part.

The event was started by parents Matt and Julie Comer following the death of their daughter Maisie in February 2014 aged four-years-old.

To find out more visit tinyurl.com/yc5d87ja.