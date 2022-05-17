FIREFIGHTERS leapt into action after a fridge freezer burst into flames causing a shed fire which quickly spread to a nearby bungalow.

Three fire crews from Clacton and Weeley were called to Thorpe Road, in Clacton, shortly after 10.15pm on Monday following reports of a blaze.

Essex Fire Service control teams were alerted to the inferno after a resident called 999 when they spotted flames in their neighbour’s garden.

Upon arrival firefighters established the occupant of the property was not in but the fire has spread to the adjacent bungalow.

After containing the fire to the external area and roof of the building, the fire was eventually extinguished just before 11pm, but the shed was completely destroyed.

Gary Clarke, watch manager at Clacton Fire Station, said: "Crews did a brilliant job of preventing this fire from becoming even more significant.

"We believe it started after a fridge freezer in the shed, which did not have enough room for ventilation behind and around it, overheated and caught fire.

"This can happen more easily than you might think - so please, keep the area around your appliances clear. Unless they need to be kept on, turn them off when you can."