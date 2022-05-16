Major plans to upgrade a notoriously busy M25 junction in Essex have been given the green light.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has today (Monday 16 May 2022) given the formal go-ahead for National Highways to begin improvements at junction 28 near Brentwood.

Bosses hope the revamp will reduce traffic, and lead to “smoother and safer journeys” for hundreds of thousands of drivers every day.

The junction provides direct access to the A12 as well as roads to Brentwood.

National Highways say the junction is used by around 7,500 vehicles every hour during peak times.

The upgrade will see additional capacity added to slip roads and the junction reconfigured to prevent queues forming and causing congestion on the M25 itself.

National Highways Regional Delivery Director, Chris Welby-Everard said: “Our proposals to improve the M25 at junction 28 are good for business and jobs, good for road safety and good for the environment, making journeys safer and more reliable.

“We have listened carefully to the views of all stakeholders and are delighted with today’s announcement.” Work is expected to start in the autumn.