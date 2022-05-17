THE 5G mobile network has been given a boost in Clacton ahead of the summer season.

It comes as EE says its network has now reached more than 50 per cent of the UK population, a feat it says it is the first network to achieve.

The mobile operator, which is part of the BT Group, began rolling out 5G coverage in 2019.

5G technology is significantly faster than previous generations of mobile communications and is capable of handling more data at once.

The mobile network also announced that, ahead of the summer holidays, it has gone live with or improved existing 5G services across a number of locations in the UK with expected high summer football.

The company said Clacton was among the locations included.

Marc Allera, the boss of the BT Group consumer division, said: “EE was the first network to launch 5G in the UK and now we’re the first mobile network operator to take the technology to 50 per cent of the UK population.

“We’ll continue to invest in our network to provide our customers with unrivalled connectivity.

“As part of its ongoing network investment, EE has pledged to offer 5G anywhere in the UK by 2028.”

The locations to get a boost also include Blackpool, Cowes, Eastbourne, Exeter, Falmouth, Hastings, Inverness, Minehead, Morecambe, Plymouth and Poole.