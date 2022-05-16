SUPPORT groups in Tendring are being urged to apply for a share of a £356,000 funding pot.

have been urged to apply for a cash grant that will help deliver initiatives in Tendring.

The grant comes from the Tendring Community Fund and Tendring Council notes schemes should look to tackle social isolation, discrimination, and unemployment.

Schemes should also look to improve education, health outcomes or the environment and support Tendring Council’s key priorities.

Applications will also be given more support if they have match-funding from other partners, such as charities, businesses, or public sector bodies.

The Tendring Community Fund has a total of £356,000 available. Grants of more than £25,000 will only be considered in exceptional circumstances.

Applicants are advised to also read the application guidance before submitting a bid.

Applications for the first round of funding must be made by 5pm on Monday, June 13.

For bids more than £25,000 applicants are advised to contact Aimee Moore via amoore@tendringdc.gov.uk.

Bids are made by downloading an application from bit.ly/3yH3NdA and submitting to Ms Moore at the email above.

Applications could take up to four months to be agreed.