CYCLISTS ware to be allowed to use a seafront promenade in Harwich as part of a new trial.

Tendring Council has announced that "considerate cycling" will be allowed on the seafront between Dovercourt and Harwich as part of a pilot initiative.

The scheme is aimed at opening up access to the seafront to those using pedal power as well as creating safer routes for them avoiding roads.

The results of the trial will be used to assess whether or not to open further sections of the district’s seafront to cyclists.

Alex Porter, Tendring Council's cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said such schemes had worked well in other parts of the country.

“Opening up seafronts to cyclists has long been a request from local communities,” he said.

“We recognise there may be some issues, which is why we are doing this on a pilot basis to see how it goes, and we would welcome feedback from seafront users about it.

“I must also stress how important it is that cyclists ride considerately, and our byelaws allow us to take action against cyclists who abuse this privilege.”

The trial will run from June 6 to September 30 and will apply from West End Lane in Dovercourt to Harwich Beach.