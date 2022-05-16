The devoted mum of a boy in the middle of a life-support treatment dispute says if there's a chance he can have a happy life she wants him to.

Archie Battersbee, 12, is at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute after suffering “catastrophic” brain damage in an incident at home.

A High Court judge, Mrs Justice Arbuthnot, concluded late on Friday that a brain-stem test would be in Archie Battersbee’s best interests.

Mum Hollie Dance, who has bravely campaigned for her son to be given every chance at life, wept as Mrs Justice Arbuthnot delivered her ruling.

Hollie said: “There’s not been enough time to see what he can do.

“He has squeezed my fingers with a tight grip.

“I think that’s his way of letting me know he’s still here and just needs more time.”

She added: “Until it’s God’s way I won’t accept he should go.

“I know of miracles when people have come back from being brain dead.

“He may not be the same as he was, but if there’s a possibility he could live a happy life after this, I want to give it to him.”

A doctor had told the court that the brain stem was responsible for the functions which kept people alive.

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot heard that specialists treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, thought it “highly likely” the youngster was dead.

Read more >> 'Archie is truing to communicate with us', says mum

A spokeswoman for the hospital’s governing trust, Barts Health NHS Trust, said, after the private hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London, that a brain-stem test would be arranged for this week.

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot, who heard that Archie had suffered “catastrophic” brain damage, said Archie’s family, and clinicians, needed to know the results of the brain-stem test.

“I understand on a human level the family’s anguish,” she said.

“Anyone can appreciate how much they must dread the result.”

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot oversaw a private hearing but said Archie could be named in media reports of the case.

A campaign organisation called the Christian Legal Centre said it is supporting Archie’s family.

Hollie has told how she found her son Archie on April 7, and thinks he might have been taking part in an online challenge.

Friends and family have rallied to Hollie’s support in recent weeks. Southend seafront was also lit up as a mark of support.