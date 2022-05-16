A new Mini car is up for grabs in the biggest prize draw ever to be staged by a Clacton landmark.

The Mini Cooper, worth more than £20,000, is free to win for the attraction’s current fun card holders once they have registered their card on-line.

It is also open to those who buy a card between now and the closing date, provided it is registered in time.

The draw was launched last week and will close on Saturday, October 1, when 100 finalists will be shortlisted using a random number generator.

A live draw will then be held at the pier on Saturday, October 22, and the presentation of the car, which is currently on show in the pier’s concourse, will be presented to the lucky winner on November 5.

Anyone taking part must be 18 or over and the winner will be notified by email.

They will have to produce the original fun card registered to the winning account number as well as proof their name, address, and age.

Pier director Elliot Ball said this is the first time that the pier has offered a new car as a prize, and it is an exciting step up.

“We have been working on this idea for some time and we are delighted that we can now put this brand new Mini Cooper up for grabs,” he added.

“We really value our fun card holders, and the cards can be used all around the pier to pay for rides, food, drink and other attractions.”

There is a £1 charge for the fun card which is then loaded with whatever cash value is desired.

This week the attraction is turning its lighting blue to support Dementia Action Week.

On Tuesday it is also blue to mark World Neurofibromatosis Awareness Day and show backing for the ‘Shine a Light on Neurofibromatosis’ campaign.

The pier is joining iconic landmarks and buildings around the world as part of this effort.

Full details of the draw for the Mini Cooper can be found at clactonpier.co.uk.