A PETITION calling for a slaughterhouse in Little Clacton to be shut down has attracted more than 80,000 signatures.

The petition was launched after a covert video was recorded at CJ Byford and Son slaughterhouse, in Lodge Lane, by Australian YouTuber campaigner Joey Carbstrong.

Joey, whose channel has more than 150,000 subscribers, confronted the owners of the slaughterhouse after making the recording.

Those signing the petition are concerned about how cows have been treated, but after reviewing the footage, the Food Standards Agency said it has not found any breaches of animal welfare legislation.

Joey said: “We thought we would find dairy cows being slaughtered, but it was beef cattle.

“Lots of people think because it’s a local, family-owned spot that it’s somehow different to other slaughterhouses. We wanted to dispel that."

Kevin Maher, head of animal welfare at the Food Standards Agency, said: “The FSA has a zero tolerance approach to animal welfare breaches and all staff are instructed to take prompt enforcement action where they are identified.

“We have staff present during processing at slaughterhouses and CCTV is mandatory in England as part of stronger measures to prevent animal welfare incidents.

“The majority of non-compliances do not involve animals experiencing avoidable pain, distress or suffering, however the FSA takes action in response to all non-compliances to avoid more serious issues occurring and to protect animal welfare.

“FSA veterinarians have inspected the premises and reviewed the available footage and not identified any non-compliances with animal welfare legislation.

“Additionally, the FSA has reached out to the source of the footage to supply any further information but has yet not received any response.

“If anyone has a concern about animal welfare at a slaughterhouse premises, they should contact AnimalWelfare@food.gov.uk.”

Hollie Garforth, of Brightlingsea, started the petition after watching the footage online.

She said: “I care very much about animals and am heavily invested in animal rights."

The Association of Independent Meat Suppliers has issued a response following the launch of the petition.

Tony Goodger, communications manager, spoke on behalf of CJ Byford and Son.

He said: “The petition firstly names a legal business and provides the address for that business. We believe that this is an infringement of their rights to privacy.

“In the UK all abattoirs are required by law to have a veterinary surgeon on site during the period of animal processing. This vet is employed by the UK Food Standards Agency and is independent of the business processing the animals.

“They are legally required to report any breaches of animal welfare legislation in order that prosecution may be sought.

“In the case of our member’s business no breaches of animal welfare legislation have ever been reported by the FSA.

“Much of the filmed footage was obtained by covert filming using cameras installed on the site by animal welfare activists. Their illegal incursion on to the site was without the prior knowledge or consent of the owners of the business.”

The owners of CJ Byford and Son have also reported the intrusion to Essex Police.

A spokesperson for the police said: “We were called to reports of someone trespassing at a property and making threats to people there. Inquiries are ongoing.”