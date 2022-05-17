MORE than 20,000 people are set to get into the spirit of the biggest agricultural festival in Essex this year.

The 105th Tendring Show will return to Lawford House Park on July 9 after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The event, which was first held back in 1899, has become a unique opportunity to bring the rural and urban populations of North Essex together.

A family show, it maintains its strong agricultural heritage with large displays of agricultural machinery, livestock, and opportunities to buy food from local producers.

The theme for this year’s event will be farming, food and fitness so president George Harris will be embarking on a cycle ride from Lands’ End to John O’Groats this June.

George, who farms in East Bergholt, said: “Children will be able to see for themselves the importance of good healthy British food and how it can benefit our overall health, and better understand how regular exercise can burn off those unwanted calories as well as benefit our well-being and mental health.”

Throughout the day, visitors will also be able to enjoy the Stannage Stunt Team, the Mighty Smith, and Richard Savory’s popular Sheep Show.

Catherine Parker, who is the vice-chairman of the Tendring Hundred Farmers’ Club, said the activities will be appealing to people of all ages.

She added: “We are very excited for this year’s theme area where we are planning to fit in lots of different family activities.

“The straw climb will be back, along with an assault course, and more animals within the area.

“We are focusing on the produce the farmers grow, looking at what we eat, and the importance on how exercise can make us feel.”

Will King, chairman of the Tendring Hundred Farmers’ Club said: “There will be over 150 tradestands and exhibitions to visit, main ring entertainment in our President’s Ring, Countryside and Family Arenas, as well as all the livestock showing classes and small animal tents.

“We can’t wait to welcome back regular visitors as well as anyone interested in coming along for the first time.”

For full details of the show and discounted tickets visit tendringshow.co.uk.