A COMMUNITY campaign launched in aid of refugees fleeing their war-torn homeland has reached a milestone and received the backing of north Essex political figures.

The Colchester To Ukraine: Humanitarian Aid project, which is co-funded by Colchester BID, has now generated more than £20,000 in donations.

It will be used to supply vital aid through the Surya Food's network to those who have been displaced as a result of Russa’s attack on Ukraine.

The windfall follows a weekend of fundraising by representatives at Namely, World Food Aid, Little Bentley Garden Day and Charter Hall.

The Lion Walk Crown Jewels and Fulfilment Centre and many other Colchester retailers have also done their bit by displaying collection buckets.

Campaign driver Martin Leatherdale, who is a councillor and the Lion Walk Shopping Centre manager, also met with his Conservative counterparts to speak about the scheme.

As a result, he has received the support of Anne Jenkin, Baroness of Jenkin of Kennington, and her husband, Sir Bernard Jenkin, MP for Harwich and North Essex.

Colchester MP Will Quince and Clacton MP Giles Watling have also thrown their support behind the campaign, in addition to Tendring Council leader Neil Stock.

Mr Leatherdale also chatted with refugees from Sudan who have settled in Colchester and are now doing their bit to raise money for the Ukraine appeal.

He added: “We are now £5,000 away from sending 100,000 meals to Ukraine.”

To donate visit gofundme.com/f/colchester-to-ukraine.