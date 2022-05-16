A HERO police officer who saved the life of a motorist by giving him mouth to mouth following a crash during the height of the Covid-19 lockdown has been handed an award for bravery.

PC Cornelius Bowen had been on his way to a youth team meeting in May 2020 when he came across the crash in Clacton.

The vehicle appeared to have ploughed off the road and crashed into a hedge.

PC Bowen found the driver slumped forward and unconscious but breathing.

He radioed in for ambulance assistance, but the man’s pulse quickly disappeared as he slipped into cardiac shock.

Realising he had to act fast, PC Bowen pulled him clear of the vehicle before administering emergency CPR, despite not having any personal protective equipment (PPE) on him.

PC Bowen kept giving the life-saving treatment for around 15 minutes until paramedics arrived and took the man to Colchester Hospital.

Ambulance crews later told PC Bowen’s bosses that he had undoubtedly saved the man’s life.

“Obviously, I wasn’t expecting the incident, and I wasn’t responding to a call,” PC Bowen said.

“The incident hadn’t been reported to the police yet, so I was the first on the scene.

“Your training takes over - it’s just so quick. I didn’t really think about it much. It was a cardiac arrest, so I knew I had to do CPR.”

PC Bowen will pick up an Essex Police Federation Bravery Award for his actions at a ceremony on May 26.

He added: “I found out weeks later that the man made a full recovery, which was good obviously, and it’s nice to be recognised in the awards.”

Laura Heggie, chairman of the federation, said PC Bowen courageously stepped forward despite the potential risks he faced.

“We have to remember what a scary time this was for everyone – not knowing the risk this killer virus could have on us,” she said.

“He put himself at risk to save this man’s life, and he should be very proud of that fact.”