- 🎤 Sam Ryder, from near Maldon, is the UK's Eurovision entry
- 🎤 The 32-year-old TikTok star is one of 25 acts vying for the top prize in Turin in Italy
- 🎤 The singer will perform his uplifting pop song Space Man, 22nd in the running order
