Live

Live updates as Sam Ryder performs UK entry at Eurovision

By Rebecca Creed

  • 🎤 Sam Ryder, from near Maldon, is the UK's Eurovision entry
  • 🎤 The 32-year-old TikTok star is one of 25 acts vying for the top prize in Turin in Italy
  • 🎤 The singer will perform his uplifting pop song Space Man, 22nd in the running order

0 Comments
Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos