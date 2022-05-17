RESIDENTS are being invited to suggest topics to be scrutinised by Tendring Council.

The authority has two overview and scrutiny committees which examine a range of issues and submit reports with recommendations for action.

Each of them sets a work programme in summer and the public is being asked to suggest areas of inquiry.

These should be along the themes of the council’s corporate plan, including delivering high quality services, building sustainable communities, a growing and inclusive economy or a community leadership through partnerships.

Councillor Carlo Guglielmi, who is responsible for corporate governance, said: “Examples of previous topics scrutinised include the e-scooter trial in Clacton, home schooling of children, Freeport East, heritage and conservation, and communications.

“So if you have an issue you think needs councillors to undertake an enquiry into then please suggest it.”

Councillor John Chittock, who is chairman of the Community Leadership O&S Committee, added: “A key part of our role as councillors is to work for you in holding to account other public sector partners working in Tendring, not only asking tough questions but also making constructive recommendations – so please tell us what you’d like us to look at.”

You can send your ideas to democraticservices@tendringdc.gov.uk by May 17.