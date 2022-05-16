A GENEROUS fastfood restaurant has donated much-needed goods to a foodbank.

Restaurant chain CGN Restaurants took over the McDonald's branch in Clacton in 2018 and has since been actively involved in improving the community.

Last week the fastfood restaurant donated a large amount of food and drinks to Clacton Foodbank.

Matt Ladkin, head of community events at CGN Restaurants, said: “I love the work the foodbanks do, they are a vital part of our community.

“The foodbanks offer so much to the community, they work tirelessly to support the community in making sure nobody goes hungry.

“I would like to thank our crew and managers who donated items on top of what we donated as a franchise.”

Tracey Dobbs, manager at Clacton Foodbank added: “At a time when we are all seeing the cost of living increase, so the demand on our foodbank service inevitably increases for the poorest in our community.

"As a result, we are starting to experience a slight drop in our donations of food, so are extremely grateful for donations such as this from McDonald’s.

"We need to ensure that the food we have donated into us keeps up with the demand going out. "

For more information about the foodbank, go to bit.ly/3l5vch9.