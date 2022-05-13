A COUNCIL partnership driving economic growth in mid and north Essex has been shortlisted for a national award.

The North Essex Economic Board has reached the finals of the Government Opportunities (GO) UK National Excellence in Public Procurement Awards 2022.

NEEB has been shortlisted in the Covid-19 Response and Recovery Award category for its work in procuring business and skills support programmes to help recovery from the pandemic.

NEEB is a partnership of Braintree, Maldon, Tendring and Uttlesford district, Colchester Borough, Chelmsford City and Essex County councils.

Tom Cunningham, board chairman, said reaching the finals of the awards was testament to the work the authorities had put into supporting local communities.

“NEEB recognised the urgency of delivering a programme to drive economic recovery from Covid-19, and while each partner administered its own local grant schemes, we know businesses and residents operate beyond council boundaries,” he said.

“A joined-up approach was therefore required to promote recovery, a move which would also reduce duplication and achieve economies of scale, allowing recovery funding to go further.

“To procure multiple support programmes across such a wide geography and with multiple public sector procurement procedures was no mean feat, and this awards shortlisting recognises the hard work put in to achieve this.”

The fully-funded business support packages, helping firms with topics such as finance, low carbon and digital skills, are live while a series of skills support for residents is also now underway.

The GO Award winners will be revealed during a ceremony on May 25.