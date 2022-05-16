A MAN has escaped an immediate jail sentence despite launching booze-fuelled attacks on his ex-wife, her father, and a police officer.

Matthew Parker, 35, of Colchester Road, Thorpe-le-Soken, appeared in court charged with two counts of assault by beating, assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage.

Parker denied the assaults but was found guilty by Colchester Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard there was a "sustained" and "alcohol-fuelled" attack on his ex-wife in Clacton on January 9 last year.

He also headbutted her father, who was trying to protect her, and prevented her from calling the police.

Her glasses and a Samsung A7 mobile telephone were damaged during the incident.

The court said it was prepared to suspend a prison sentence on the basis there is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation and the defendant had no previous convictions.

Parker was handed a ten-week suspended jail sentence for each assault and a six-week suspended sentence for assaulting the police officer, all to run concurrently.

He was handed a further five-week suspended sentence after admitting to damaging the phone and glasses.

Suspended sentences mean the offender does not have to go to prison provided they commit no further offences and comply the requirements imposed by the court.

Parker must take part in a rehabilitation programme for 12 months and carry out 60 hours of unpaid work. He must also pay £620 costs.

Court reporting - what your newspaper can and can't report