A MAN has been ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work after assaulting a woman in Clacton.

Dean Wilkins, 27, of Hampstead Avenue, Clacton, admitted a charge of assault by beating when he appeared before Colchester Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard the woman was assaulted in the town on July 8 last year.

Wilkins was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work within the next year and a restraining order was also in place.

He must also pay £400 costs and a £95 surcharge to fund victim services.

