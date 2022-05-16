A MAN has been ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work after assaulting a woman in Clacton.
Dean Wilkins, 27, of Hampstead Avenue, Clacton, admitted a charge of assault by beating when he appeared before Colchester Magistrates’ Court.
The court heard the woman was assaulted in the town on July 8 last year.
Wilkins was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work within the next year and a restraining order was also in place.
He must also pay £400 costs and a £95 surcharge to fund victim services.
