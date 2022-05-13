FOUR courses are now up and running as part of a pilot project to help Tendring residents learn new skills, find employment or start a new business.

Seeds4Growth is a new partnership offering free training, support, skills and advice.

Courses include an introduction to adult care, radio and podcasting workshops in Jaywick, rural skills training at Kennedy Way Community Garden and advice on starting a business and being self-employed.

The project is led by Abberton Rural Training (ART) and delivered in partnership with Paragon Skills, Colbea, Colne Radio and Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST).

Jacqui Stone, ART’s chief executive officer, said: “This is a really exciting partnership which will deliver skills training to really help Tendring residents to ‘level up’.

“As well as offering opportunities to explore employment, self-employment and training, the project also offers mentoring and advocacy support to help remove barriers and support individuals to progress with their life goals and make useful contacts.”

Seeds4Growth works with local employers and engages with Tendring residents to provide free information, advice and training within the rural, media and care sectors.

It has been funded by the UK Government’s Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities through the UK Community Renewal Fund, which is being managed by Essex County Council.

Yvette Wetton, strategic partnerships manager at Community Voluntary Services Tendring said: “Seeds4Growth is an innovative project bringing together organisations with a common goal to help residents in Tendring.

“It’s such a great opportunity to have free training on offer from such brilliant organisations, giving residents advice and support as well as the chance to learn new skills, gain confidence and make new friends.

“It’s an open opportunity, free to all residents in Tendring with no impact on benefits and providing practical help towards long-term employment.”

Feedback from students has included praise for the “fantastic team and great teachers”, the “great fun” and ability to use the skills learned going forward.

Residents in the Tendring district can call the dedicated phone line to find out more about the project and book their course on 01255 615914 or visit seeds4growth.org.uk.