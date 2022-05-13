TWO people have been charged as part of an investigation into the supply of Class A drugs in north Essex.
Officers from Essex Police’s Op Raptor team, which specialises in dismantling drugs gangs, executed three warrants in London early yesterday morning as part of the probe.
During the warrants, officers found a number of items which they believed to be linked to drug dealing, as well as a “significant amount” of high value goods.
Javelle Fritz, 36, of Heathway, Dagenham, has been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and one count of possessing or acquiring criminal property.
Keon Reeves, 35, of Durban Road, London, has been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.
He also faces one count of possessing or acquiring criminal property and one count of possession of a firearm.
The pair are due to appear in Colchester Magistrates’ Court today.
