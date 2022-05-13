A MAN has been banned from driving and ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work after taking a car without consent, driving into oncoming traffic and crashing into a lamppost.
Jordan Court, 27, of Horley Close, Clacton, appeared in court charged with aggravated vehicle taking and property damage, driving without due care and attention, driving without third party insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard the defendant took a white Ford Focus without the consent of the owner on December 20 last year.
Court was not paying due care and attention and lost control of the vehicle in Cloes Lane, while travelling at about 30mph.
The vehicle crossed the carriageway into oncoming traffic and hit a lamppost on the opposite side of the road, causing less than £5,000 damage to the car.
Court, who admitted all four charges, was ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work and to take part in a rehabilitation programme for up to 30 days.
He was also banned from driving for a year and must pay £105 costs and a £95 surcharge to fund victim services.
