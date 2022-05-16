A FUNDRAISING firefighter has organised a charity football match between two emergency services in aid of a young boy with a debilitating condition.

Jonathan Turner, from Weeley Heath, is a self-employed air conditioning and refrigeration engineer and on-call firefighter protecting the Weeley area.

He has now arranged for frontline workers from Essex Fire Service and Essex Police to go head-to-head in what will be a tightly-contested battle at Holland Football Club.

The charity match is being held in aid of Joel’s Journey, a campaign launched in support of a determined little boy with spastic diplegic cerebral palsy.

It will also raise money for The Fire Fighters Charity, which provides helps crew members who have suffered injuries and those in need of psychological support.

Jonathan previously walked for 24 hours from London to Brighton in aid of Alexia Sinclair, who also has quadriplegic spastic cerebral palsy.

He said: “If anyone would like to help with a bouncy castle or a food stall get in touch – it is all for charity and we hope to take donations on the gate.

“All proceeds go to The Fire Fighters Charity and Joel, who is the son of one of the police officers.”

The event will take place on May 22 from 3pm in Dulwich Road, Holland-on-Sea.