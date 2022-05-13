A MUSEUM is set to mark the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations with a special project.

Brightlingsea Museum's initiative will be led by textiles artist Vikki Walsh and funded by Art Council England’s Let’s Create Jubilee fund.

The museum is working with local organisations including 4 Youth, Age Well East and the Church Lads and Church Girls Brigade to create crowns, some in the style of the Queen’s hats.

These will appear in a crown trail for people to follow over the jubilee weekend.

A spokesperson for the museum said: “In the days leading up to the Jubilee Bank Holiday and weekend there will be workshops in the museum for youngsters to make their own Fun Fascinator or Jubilee Medal of Honour.

“They can award these to someone special or to recognise a much-appreciated act of kindness or friendship.”

The workshops will be held on Monday, May 30, Tuesday, May 31, and Wednesday, June 1, from 10.30am to 12noon at the museum.

Inspired by the Queen’s single colour outfits, the museum would also like the Brightlingsea community to dress up in similar outfits for its ‘troop your colour’ campaign.

Residents can take part by sending photos in their outfits to the museum’s Facebook page.

For more information visit brightlingseamuseum.co.uk or email info@brightlingseamuseum.co.uk.