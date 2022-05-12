AN air ambulance was deployed to a small village following reports of a medical emergency.
The Essex & Herts Air Ambulance was sent to a location in Thorpe-le-Soken on Tuesday.
Specialist medics were called to the scene to assist paramedics and firefighters with an injured male patient.
After working together on the scene to optimise the man’s outcome, he was transferred to a hospital’s emergency department for treatment.
