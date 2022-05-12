No one does food quite like Italy and since they are hosting this year's Eurovision Song Contest, here's your excuse to savour some Italian treats.

Last year, popular rock band Måneskin took the Eurovision crown and now this year's contest will be held in Talty's Piedmont capital, Turin.

With the grand finale fast approaching, we've already explained how to host the ultimate Eurovision party and who the bookie's pick is to win the 2022 competition.

Whether you're planning to slump into the couch or you're embracing the flamboyance and fanfare, here is all the mouthwatering Italian food and drink you need on your menu.

Ingredients popular in Italian cooking. Credit: Canva

Italian food and drink for your Eurovision party

Italian snacks

Italian Caprese skewers. Credit: Canva

If you're a hosting a party and needing some appetisers or you want something to munch on as the acts perform, we recommend putting together an Antipasto platter of your own.

Traditionally, its the first course of a formal Italian meal, arrange a plate of bite-size small portions for you and your guests to snack on during the show.

An antipasto platter often includes sliced meats like Parma ham and Milano Salami, choose the platter that suits you and your appetite via the Tesco website.

Make your platter pop with these No.1 Italian Nocellara Olives which are a Sicilian speciality that will cost you £2.85 from Waitrose.

Of course, we can't skip out on the mozzarella - perfect on pizza or in a Caprese salad for a touch of Italy in your kitchen.

Pick up a 250g packet of Galbani Mozzarella Maxi for £2.25 via the Tesco website.

Italian dinner from Pizza to Pasta

Italian-inspired pasta and pizza. Credit: Canva

If you're anything like us, pizza and pasta are never reserved for just special occasions like Eurovision but we'll take any excuse.

If you're looking for something quick and tasty to put in the oven, we suggest Aldi's Specially Selected wood fire pizza range with three delicious flavours to choose from.

Spicy Italian Schiacciata Salami Pizza is ideal for any meatlover and if they're mad about mushrooms, they'll enjoy Italian Ham, Portobello Mushroom & Mascarpone Pizza with both setting you back £3.69 via the Aldi website.

For the veggies among you, you will not be disappointed with the classically delicious Semi-dried Cherry Tomato pizza which is also £3.69 via the Aldi website.

If you're looking for an Italian feast without splurging on the budget, we recommend taking advantage of M&S at Ocado's bargain.

From now until May 17 you can get an Italian dinner for two for £10.

The tempting deal includes one starter, two mains and two sides for just a tenner.

The offer is subject to availability and there is a maximum of 18 promotional items per customer.

Shop the Italian range via the M&S at Ocado website.

If you're feeling in the party spirit you can also get your guests to customise their own pizzas with their favourite toppings.

Pick up these Napolina Mini Pizza Bases for £2 for a quick and creative dinner that they won't forget in a hurry via the Tesco website.

If you're partial to some pasta, Aldi also has a specially selected pasta range to enjoy with plenty of choices from Wild Porcini Mushroom & Truffle Mezzelune to Ricotta and Spinach Ravioli with both available for £2.15 via the Aldi website.

Italian Alcoholic drinks from Prosecco to Limoncello

Prosecco and red wine being poured. credit: Canva

Italians know their food but they also know their booze and we've found some great options to make your Eurovision a little more tiddly this year.

This Castellore Italian Vermentino is a floral dry white wine straight from Sicilian vineyards.

It has a rich flavour of jasmine flower and wild grass and makes the pairing with seafood like calamari and prawns.

Pick up a bottle for £5.99 via the Aldi website.

If red wine is more of your drink, we suggest opting for this reasonable and full-bodied Amarone Docg Valpolicella Rocca Alata.

It is made in the traditional artisanal method and is matured in oak casks for a long time, producing an intense wine with rich aromas of ripe cherry and wild red berry.

Add a bottle to your basket for £16.99 via the Tesco website.

For some eco-friendly fizz, why not try the Castellore Organic Prosecco, sourced from a 150-hectare estate, just north-east of Venice.

It is grown with no pesticides or herbicides used in the vineyard and the grapes are predominately handpicked from a winery that is also committed to using renewable energy wherever possible.

Get your bottle for £7.99 via the Aldi website.

For an after-dinner drink, you can't get more Italian than a little glass of limoncello.

The Limonce Limoncello has a subtle but sweet taste, giving you that refreshing sip you need after stuffing your face with pasta and pizza.

Take a bottle home for £12.50 via the M&S at Ocado website.

Italian Desserts

Tiramisu. Credit: Canva

Finish off your feast with a delightfully Italian dessert that will have people coming back for seconds.

Treat them to the coffee-flavoured Italian dessert which is a Tuscan treat that translates as ‘Pick Me Up'.

Feed the whole family with this Wicked Kitchen Tiramisu which is £3.65 via the Tesco website.

For a taste of Napoli, look no further than Tesco's Neapolitan Ice Cream Block which is a family favourite that we should all have in the freezer.

Pick up a one-litre tub for just £1 via the Tesco website.

The Eurovision Song Contest Final will be broadcast at 8pm on Saturday, May 14 on BBC One.