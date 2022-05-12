A MAN and a woman have appeared in court charged with assault and affray following an alleged violent incident in Clacton.
Bobby Nethercott, 32, formerly of Park Square East, Jaywick, appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday alongside Henrietta Drew, 55, also of Park Square East.
They both face charges of assaulting a woman, occasioning actual bodily harm, in Clacton on October 8, 2020.
They’re both also charged with affray after allegedly using or threatening unlawful violence towards other people on the same day.
Nethercott is also charged with another count of actual bodily harm and of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place in Boxted Avenue, Clacton.
He also faces two counts of criminal damage to property after allegedly smashing two windows.
Both defendants have denied all the charges and a trial is expected to take place in February next year.
