A 15-YEAR-OLD is looking forward to running is first marathon after completing a 10km race alongside his father.

Clacton County High School pupil Harry Cowlin, 15, took part in the Vitality London 10km event alongside his dad, book publisher Chris.

The 6.2-mile route took in Trafalgar Square, Downing Street, the Houses of Parliament and finished at Buckingham Palace.

Harry is starting a football management course in September and fitness will be a huge part of his two-year studies.

He said: “This was my first 10km and I feel really proud of myself and I really enjoyed it, parts of it were hard and I had to push myself.

“Usually, you have to be over 16 to take part but this year they brought the age limit down so I was delighted to take part.

“The route was great, brilliant scenery, I would recommend it to anyone.

“Next up will be the half marathon in the summer, when I turn 16 - I can’t wait.”

Chris is currently training for the London Marathon on October 2. He hopes to raise £5,000 for Prostate Cancer UK.

Chris said: “I’m extremely proud of Harry as he showed grit and determination to finish the run. He loved it and cannot wait to go again.”

To sponsor Chris, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/chriscowlin2022.