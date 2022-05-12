NEW food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Tendring’s establishments – and it’s good news for them all.
The Food Standards Agency’s website shows that top ratings have been handed to two cafes, two bars and three takaways.
Playpalz Party and Softplay Centre in Telford Road, Clacton, Steam at Unit 1 at Clacton Railway Station and Clacton Indoor Bowls Club all received five stars out of five.
Harwich-based Mandjcatering and Chops Smoke and Grill, along with Mays Kitchen at Kingsway Hall, Dovercourt, also received five stars, along the Strangers Home pub in The Street, Bradfield.
