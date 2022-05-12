THE victim of a fatal crash on the A120 has been named as a pensioner from Harwich.

Sadie Sims, 84, was a passenger in a silver Daihatsu involved in a collision in Wix.

The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened on Wednesday, March 30, at about 10.40am.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Officers from our Serious Collision Investigation Unit are continuing to appeal for witnesses following the fatal collision.

"Our officers were called to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the A120.

“She was taken to hospital with serious injuries but sadly died on April 3.

“Our enquiries continue and we need anyone who saw anything or has dash cam footage to please contact us.”

There have been five fatal crashes on the road since December.

Healthcare worker Nicola Frost, 40, died following a collision involving her Suzuki Ignis and a Mercedes Sprinter van on the A120 at nearby Ramsey on December 11.

Antiquarian bookseller David Edmunds, 82, of Wrabness, died following a collision between his Volvo V40 and a blue Transit van at the A120's junction with Primrose Lane on February 14.

Dad-of-one Marley Kline, 18, was on a quad bike which was involved in the collision on the Colchester-bound A120 at Great Bromley at 12.30pm on March 27.

In the latest incident, a 50-year-old motorcyclist from Dovercourt died following a crash on the A120 between Ramsey and Parkeston shortly after 11pm on Friday, May 6.

The crash involved two HGVs, two cars and the motorcycle.

Harwich’s mayor Ivan Henderson has called for improved safety measures on the “dangerous” road and warning signs to be installed.

National Highways said safety is its top priority and it is committed to reviewing the safety on the A120.

“There have been some serious accidents on the A120 in recent months and we recognise the concern that people have expressed,” a spokesman said.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the crash in Wix is asked to submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm, quoting incident number 345 of March 30.

Alternatively, call Essex Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.