A POPULAR village pub is preparing to celebrate the Queen's milestone anniversary with an all-weekend extravaganza.
The Kings Arms, in Main Road, Frating, will host a three-day event between June 2 and June 4 to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
The family-friendly affair will boast everything from music, garden games and raffles to character appearances, a fancy dress competition and bingo.
In addition to enjoying the free face painting and bouncy castle on offer, the younger guests who are under 12-years-old will also be able to dine for just £1.99.
The hungry adults, on the other hand, can munch on pie, mash and liquor for £8.95 and tea or coffee and scones for £5.
Jellied eels will also be throughout the fun-filled weekend of entertainment for the more exotic tastebuds in attendance.
To find out more information about the bunting-decorated celebration visit facebook.com/kingsarmsfratingessex or head to kingsarmsfrating.co.uk.
